Car seat techs train to help keep little passengers safe

Angel Giffin, Colorado State Patrol’s child passenger safety training coordinator, and a student from the course, stand outside a car reviewing instructions on proper car seat installation as they work on a car seat. (Submitted photo/CSP)

As a mother, grandmother and former foster care parent, Beth Schlauch has installed more than a few car seats in her day.

But when her youngest granddaughter was born, she was surprised at how complicated it felt to install a new, high-tech car seat for the newborn. Her mind immediately went to the foster parents she works with at Lutheran Family Services: “If I’m still having trouble installing car seats, do our foster parents know how to do this?” That is why she’s becoming a certified car seat safety technician in Colorado. 



