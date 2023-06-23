In 2021, the C OVID pandemic and its aftermath rendered knockout blows to many nodes of social and business networks. Lock downs and social distancing shuttered thousands of acutely important programs, events, and gatherings.
The Montrose-based Family Caregiver Summit, first staged at the United Methodist Church in 2015, was one of the casualties. In its short four-year life, the event had become an important date for caregivers and health care professionals. Its disappearance created a huge void in the six-county community it serves.
“We had many people call in, who wanted the summit back and were very disappointed. But with COVID, we just lost the momentum,” said Eva Veitch, Region 10 Area Agency for Aging, Community Living Services director. After only four years the event included caregivers from all six counties as well as from far-away locales like Dallas, Texas.
The summit may have been in intensive care, but the idea never died. Now after a five-year absence the new Family Caregiver Summit is back and scheduled for 1 to 4:30 p.m., Oct. 6, at the Montrose Pavilion. The event will be a half-day gathering staged by the Caregiver Support Foundation and Region 10, Area Agency on Aging.
Veitch said that her office is very busy, even without the summit. She also commented that she was not sure they could ever bring back what it had grown to be. Enter the Caregiver Support Foundation.
“We just don't have the bandwidth to put on something like that now. So, I'm really glad that the Caregiver Support Foundation is willing to step up and rejuvenate the summit and go back to more of a grassroots approach,” she said.
“We fondly remember the summit and were quite disappointed when it went down,” commented Laird Landon, Chair of the Caregiver Support Foundation.
“As we put together our new foundation to help caregivers, I always thought that we might be able to help bring it back. Our board is excited about making the summit part of the caregiver scene again.”
It is hard to quantify the importance of something like the Family Caregiver Summit. No one has a fully accurate count of how many family caregivers there are, even in less densely populated regions like Western Colorado. But people like Veitch and Landon will tell you in a heartbeat that the number is staggering and growing.
“Caregiver support is one of the things that we really put a lot of energy and funding into because we have a lot of caregivers in the six counties. And we know that they are, by and large, pretty stressed and burned out. They have a lot to deal with,” Veitch said.
Veitch has been in her position for 10 years. Her Agency on Aging has spent the last decade building a network of caregiver support.
“Our caregivers support network runs the gamut of ages and illnesses. We deal with caregivers on many levels, caregivers who are dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia, Parkinson's, strokes, and all kinds of debilitating issues,” Veitch said.
Always looking for more avenues to make contact and help caregivers, Veitch took a step to build a bridge between caregivers in need of help and the resources available to them. It was the caregiver summit, an ambitious effort to bring caregivers and the support infrastructure face-to-face in a half-day event.
“We wanted to bring those caregivers out of isolation and prove to them that they were not alone and that they don’t have to tackle a caregiving task without resources,” Veitch said, explaining the mission that her already busy staff and a few volunteers launched in the spring of 2014.
Veitch said that the first summit was really aimed at honoring caregivers, who she and her staff saw as isolated and unheralded, with the toughest job you can imagine. Given the number of people who spend their lives caring for loved ones afflicted with brain failure and as much as the support network offers, there are still many caregivers who survive in isolation going it alone.
“People are always really surprised when they get together, whether it be a small support group or whether it be a big event like a caregiver summit, when they realize that there are so many other people in the same boat because they seem to get into a little silo where they feel like they're all alone and there's nobody else who understands," Veitch said.
The reaction to the summit from the community, and caregivers in particular, was especially heartening.
“It was pretty cool. And for people who were maybe too frail for an event like that, it was just too much. So, we provided in-home respite for those people. We wanted to remove any barriers for caregivers to being able to come attend this event," Veitch said.
"And I think those components were important. We needed to make sure the caregivers could really relax. We also wanted to make sure that the patients, who they cared for and who attended the event, could have a good time, too.”
The Family Caregiver Summit will retain most components of the earlier summits, but in a slightly condensed time frame, Landon said. He nd Veitch stress that the event will have a safe and comfortable atmosphere where the caregivers can learn and relax.
Follow the event and keep up on developments at www.family-caregiver.org.
The event is free. To register, go to www.Region10.net.