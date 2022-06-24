Cash prizes on the line in Ridgway smallmouth bass tourney

Anglers will once again have a chance to reel in cash prizes this summer with the return of the Ridgway Reservoir Smallmouth Bass Classic tournament sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
This year’s tournament at Ridgway State Park is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. July 16 and run through 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
In addition to the $5,000 cash purse awarded to those who catch the most smallmouth bass during this time period, an additional $10,000 is up for grabs for anglers who catch one of 25 smallmouth bass tagged internally prior to the start of the tournament.
The tournament will help CPW continue to reduce the population of smallmouth bass in the reservoir in an effort to protect native fish and water users downstream of the reservoir.
“By participating in the tournament and removing smallmouth bass, anglers are actively helping with wildlife management in Colorado,” said CPW aquatic biologist Eric Gardunio.
“Anglers have been very effective at removing these fish in prior tournaments, and we appreciate their assistance. We are happy to once again provide this incentive tournament.”
No registration is required for the tournament. Participants more than 16 years old will need a valid Colorado fishing license as well as a valid Colorado State Parks pass to enter Ridgway State Park.
A $3,000 prize will be awarded to whoever catches the most fish during the tournament window. The second prize will be $1,500, with another $500 given to whoever catches the third most fish.
Instead of a raffle determining remaining cash prizes, CPW will internally tag 25 smallmouth bass with individually numbered tags before the tournament begins. Anglers who catch a tagged fish will win a cash prize specific to the tag turned in. There is one fish worth $5,000, two worth $1,000, two more valued at $500 and 20 tagged fish worth $100 each.
“We are excited about implementing these prizes for tagged fish,” Gardunio said. “An angler who turns in even just one fish will have a chance at that $5,000 or other cash prizes. Tagged fish will not be identifiable to anglers, so they must be turned into the drop box for CPW to check for tags and to award associated prizes.”
All smallmouth bass must be turned in at the Fish Drop Box located next to the fish clearing station at the Ridgway Reservoir boat ramp. It will be open from noon July 16 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3. This is a smallmouth bass only tournament. Anglers may possess other species as allowed by Colorado Fishing Regulations, but they may not be entered in the tournament.
This year, CPW will accept either an entire bass carcass or just the head if anglers wish to keep the meat. Carcasses turned in for the tournament will be considered a donation to CPW and will be utilized for research purposes.
Anglers who choose to turn in heads only should prepare the edible portions of their bass for human consumption per CPW angling regulations.
Participating anglers must turn smallmouth bass carcasses or heads into the drop box and are responsible for following the rules of the drop box for fish to be counted in the tournament.
The drop box will include instructions for use, bags for fish carcasses and fish registration cards. The fish registration cards must be filled out in their entirety, signed and placed into the carcass bag each time fish are turned into the drop box in order to be counted in the tournament.
The purpose of the annual tournament is to protect native fish and water users downstream of the reservoir. Smallmouth bass, introduced illegally to Ridgway Reservoir more than a decade ago, are predator fish that can survive in western Colorado rivers, including the Uncompahgre River which flows from the reservoir. There is a risk of smallmouth bass escaping from the reservoir into the river where they could reproduce and consume native fish species that are found nowhere else in the world. Smallmouth bass have escaped other impoundments in western Colorado and are adversely affecting populations of native fish in several rivers.
There are no bag or possession limits on smallmouth bass at Ridgway Reservoir, and there are no daily time restrictions on angling within the official tournament period.
If you’ve never fished for smallmouth bass, or if you want to improve your chances of catching them, CPW has posted a web page that explains the best ways to catch smallmouth bass.
The web page also includes tournament rules and an in-depth explanation of issues related to smallmouth bass at Ridgway Reservoir: https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/Tournament.aspx.
Ridgway State Park, located about 20 miles south of Montrose in southwest Colorado, is one of the state’s most beautiful parks. Camping, playgrounds, hiking trails, picnic areas, a swim beach, boating and river fishing are available.
Boaters are reminded that their craft must be cleaned, drained and dry before entering the reservoir at Ridgway State Park. All boats are subject to inspection for aquatic nuisance species.
For more information about the park and to make camping reservations, go to: http://cpw.state.co.us