Catlin appointed to Capital Development Committee

State Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, has been appointed to the Capital Development Committee.
The CDC is a statutory, year-round joint committee responsible for reviewing funding requests for capital projects from all state agencies and making prioritized recommendations to the Joint Budget Committee.
The Committee is comprised of six members — three House representatives and three senators.
Catlin is attending the CDC annual hearings this month.
Presentations include the Colorado Department of Corrections, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, educational institutions, and numerous state agencies.
Capital Development Committee information can be found on the Colorado General Assembly Website: leg.colorado.gov/ committees/capital-development-committee.
“It is an honor to be appointed to the Capital Development Committee,” Catlin said in furnished remarks. “This committee appointment allows me to continue to pursue the needed funding for Western and Rural Colorado issues. The opportunity to amplify Western Colorado’s voice and needs in the state’s Capitol is greatly appreciated and not taken for granted.”
Catlin represents House District 58, Dolores, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. Catlin is the 73rd Session Minority Whip, Vice Chair of Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources, and Livestock Committee, and a member of the Transportation & Local Government Committee.
