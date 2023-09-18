Catlin encourages education in honor of Constitution Day

Kerri Catlin of the Montrose County Republican Women, and Marc Catlin, House District 58 representative, display pocket Constitutions and a "We the People" companion piece, which were given to the Montrose County School District for distribution to students. (Courtesy photo)
House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin continued an educational tradition of donating pocket Constitutions to the Montrose County School District for distribution to teachers and their students to emphasize the importance of the country’s founding documents and for young people to know the Constitution enshrines and protects their rights.
A companion piece, "We the People,” was created by Kerri Catlin, on behalf of the Montrose Republican Women's educational mission, and in partnership with the Montrose Press, and Turner Chevrolet. The piece includes Constitutional facts and information from Montrose Regional Library Director Paul Paladino, 7th Judicial District Attorney Seth Ryan, Marc Catlin, and MDP Publisher Dennis Anderson.
The MDP prints about 1,300 copies, which are delivered to the Montrose School District for distribution and to the regional library, close to Constitution Day, which was Sept. 17.
The Montrose County Republican Women thanks all entities involved.
