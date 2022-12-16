Catlin scores historic reappointment despite minority party status

Marc Catlin

State House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin won reappointment as vice chair of the House Committee of Reference on Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee — a development hailed as historic, because it marks the first time in Colorado legislative history that the majority party has reappointed a member of the opposing party to a leadership role on such a committee.

Catlin is a Montrose Republican in a Legislature in which the Democrats have a commanding majority.



