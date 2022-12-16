Catlin scores historic reappointment despite minority party status

State House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin won reappointment as vice chair of the House Committee of Reference on Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee — a development hailed as historic, because it marks the first time in Colorado legislative history that the majority party has reappointed a member of the opposing party to a leadership role on such a committee.
Catlin is a Montrose Republican in a Legislature in which the Democrats have a commanding majority.
“It is a great honor to be named vice chair of Ag, Water, and Natural Resources for the 74th General Assembly,” Catlin said in a provided statement, thanking House Speaker Julie McCluskie for naming him vice chair.
“As vice chairman, I will be able to highlight the value of agriculture and rural Colorado while bringing ag and water issues to the forefront of the House of Representatives. I look forward to working with my colleagues on this committee.”
This committee generally considers matters concerning water, agriculture, wildlife, and recreation. The committee has legislative oversight responsibility for the departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Catlin reprises the vice chair role he had during the 73rd Assembly, which is wrapping up. The 74th Assembly begins Jan. 9.
Catlin was also recently appointed to the Capital Development Committee, which reviews funding requests for capital projects from state agencies for recommendation to the Joint Budget Committee. He is Ranking Member of the Transportation and Local Government Committee.
Colorado House District 58 includes Montrose, Dolores, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montezuma, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
