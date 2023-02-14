A Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigation that began on U.S. Forest Service land near Meeker in October 2022 has concluded. CPW investigators could not determine the exact cause of death for a few calves with hide damage and trauma consistent with a canine attack.

Discovery of a pack of nine dogs harassing wildlife seven miles from the livestock incident cast doubt on whether wolves were in the area. CPW is working with the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office on a call-by-call basis and will deal with any domestic dog issues according to legal processes. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?