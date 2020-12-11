In honor of missing children across the country, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is hosting a coloring contest for Colorado 5th grade students as part of a national campaign sponsored by the United States Department of Justice.
Every year the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) takes time to commemorate the valiant and unselfish acts of the many organizations and individuals who bring our missing children home. Since 1983, May 25 has been designated as National Missing Children’s Day.
The poster theme is “Bring Our Missing Children Home” and will feature the artistic talents of kids throughout the United States. All Colorado posters must be submitted to the CBI by Feb. 8, 2021. The national office will not accept any entries. The poster representing the state of Colorado will be submitted to the national office.
The DOJ will announce the winner at the annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony in Washington, D.C. on May 19, 2021. The winner of the national contest, along with his or her teacher and parents, will attend this special ceremony.
In addition to the DOJ ceremony, the CBI will also recognize the top three Colorado students for their winning poster entries at an event next May.
Submit posters to: CBI, Attn: Poster Contest, 690 Kipling St. Ste. 4000, Denver, CO 80215
Contact Analyst Jillian Ganley at 303-239-4459 or jillian.ganley@state.co.us for information or questions.
The complete packet of information can be found at https://www.colorado.gov/cbi. One single entry will be submitted to DOJ on behalf of the state of Colorado.
