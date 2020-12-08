A Del Norte man has been identified as one of the people found dead on a Conejos County property last month. The discovery of three sets of human remains on two properties in that county prompted a statewide alert for a homicide suspect, who ultimately was located and arrested in New Mexico.
Myron Robert Martinez, 37, was identified as one of the deceased, through the work of a forensic odontologist assisting a team of investigators. Martinez had been reported missing to the Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office Nov. 6. He had not been in contact with his family since late October, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
The family was formally notified of his death late last week.
Foul play is suspected in Martinez’s death, although the cause and manner has not been determined. A multi-agency task force is working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.
In November, southern Colorado law enforcement agencies serving a warrant related to possibly stolen vehicles found human remains on property near the town of Las Sauces in Conjeos County. A task force of multiple agencies was assembled. Further investigation led them to a second, nearby property, where more human remains were found.
Adre Baroz, 26, was later arrested on a homicide warrant. He is now being held in the Alamosa County Jail, but has not been charged in Martinez’s death.
Law enforcement representatives cannot comment on any other specific information or connection to the remains found in Conejos County as the arrest warrant remains sealed. Work continues to identify the two other sets of human remains located in Conejos County in November.
The Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office has joined the task force investigating this incident.
Anyone with information about Martinez or the other unidentified human remains located in Conejos County is asked to call a designated tip line at 719-270-0210. There have been more than 60 tips reported since last month.
