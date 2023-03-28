Farm owners and operators in Colorado have a chance to learn more about the requirements of Harvest and Post Harvest Water in subpart E of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Produce Safety Rule on agricultural water requirements for covered produce.
FDA allowed enforcement discretion until Jan. 26, when a phased in approach to enforcement began. Large farms, those with produce sales over $584,908, now fall under the rule and medium and small farms will be phased in by January 2025.
This means during the 2023 growing season, CDA inspectors will be looking at the harvest and post harvest agricultural water of large farms to ensure compliance with the rule.
CDA will host a Produce Safety Rule Agricultural Water Town Hall on Thursday, March 30, at 11:30 a.m. to present the Harvest and Post Harvest water requirements and what an inspection may look like under the regulations. The virtual event will also allow participants to ask questions and talk to Produce Safety Rule staff about the rule changes.
“This webinar will give farm owners an opportunity to talk to Produce Safety Program staff about what Harvest and Post Harvest Agricultural Water requirements there are and how they can implement it on their farms before the growing season begins,” said Sarah Musick, produce safety rule coordinator.
Farm owners, especially those operating large farms, are invited to join the virtual town hall to learn more about the Subpart E requirements for Harvest and Post Harvest Water. Interested participants can register online at ag.colorado.gov/agwater.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone