Farm owners and operators in Colorado have a chance to learn more about the requirements of Harvest and Post Harvest Water in subpart E of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Produce Safety Rule on agricultural water requirements for covered produce.

FDA allowed enforcement discretion until Jan. 26, when a phased in approach to enforcement began. Large farms, those with produce sales over $584,908, now fall under the rule and medium and small farms will be phased in by January 2025.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?