The Colorado Department of Transportation anticipates being able to reopen Colorado Highway 133 early next week and as soon as Monday, June 19, depending on weather and construction conditions.

The road is anticipated to reopen once the temporary bridge is in place, though several critical time-sensitive tasks need to be completed, as described below. CDOT and contractor partners are doing everything possible to complete these items as expeditiously as possible.   



