The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and statewide law enforcement agencies urge Coloradans not to add impaired driving to the mix. To keep impaired drivers off the road, The Heat Is On Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement period runs now through Nov.14.
“Everyone loses when impaired driving is involved,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “It doesn't matter if you are celebrating a win or suffering a loss, it's no excuse to drive impaired. Make a plan for the party so you don't get behind the wheel if you’re not sober — and don’t let your guests drive home drunk if you’re hosting a party.”
As part of the enforcement period, drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Regional law enforcement agencies are participating in this enforcement period, including the Montrose Police Department, which will be on patrol for impaired drivers throughout town and especially focusing on the downtown restaurant and bar district.
“It’s the game of the year and we know a lot of Coloradans are excited for Super Bowl festivities,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Whether people are going out or hosting parties at home, everyone needs to be held accountable for their actions and work together to eliminate impaired driving — we’ve seen too many deaths on our roads already.”
According to a January report by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice, Colorado prosecutors filed 26,165 cases with at least one DUI charge in 2019. Additionally, Colorado had a high conviction rate for DUI charges (88%), with increasing convictions for charges associated with high Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) results (96%), high Delta 9-THC results (92%), and polydrug results (92%).
The counties with the highest number of DUI case filings were El Paso (3,616), Adams (2,817), Larimer (2,344), Jefferson (2,306), Denver (1,817) and Arapahoe (1,763). Counties with the highest rates of DUI case filings per population were Gilpin, Kiowa, Huerfano, Clear Creek, and Summit.
During the recent Winter Blitz DUI enforcement period, there were 101 reported arrests from 71 participating law enforcement agencies. Last year’s Super Bowl Weekend enforcement period ended with 188 arrests among 96 participating agencies.
