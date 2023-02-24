The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a statewide video contest for high school students to create a public service announcement on distracted driving.

Students are invited to create their own anti-distracted driving video for the chance to win money and be featured in CDOT’s awareness campaign. This effort is part of a grant CDOT received from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and General Motors to decrease distracted driving related fatalities and injuries. 



