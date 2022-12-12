A powerful storm system forecasted to hit the mountains could bring Montrose a few inches of snow, but will make travel in higher elevations hazardous, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service, the latter of which has issued winter weather advisories through mid-week.

Significant snowfall and high winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility may be limited making travel difficult. All mountain passes in Southwest and south-central Colorado will be impacted. Communities along lower-elevation highway corridors will also experience unfavorable travel conditions. 



