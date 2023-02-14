The National Weather Service Grand Junction forecast predicts several inches of snow through Friday for Southwest Colorado’s mountain corridors.

To decrease the chances of avalanche danger along high mountain passes, the Colorado Department of Transportation will conduct winter maintenance operations on several highways.



