With heavy snow accumulation and high-wind gusts forecasted throughout the San Juan Mountain Range, the Colorado Department of Transportation warns travelers of closures set to occur on multiple mountain passes for the remainder of the week. Motorists are encouraged to frequently visit COtrip.org for the latest information on road closures and conditions prior to traveling.
Additional maintenance work and safety closures may be implemented this week on many Southwest and south-central Colorado highways as crews perform winter maintenance operations and avalanche mitigation.
US 550 Mountain Corridor north of Durango
CDOT was to implement a safety closure Tuesday evening for U.S. 550 north of Purgatory ski area to Ouray, due to adverse weather conditions and high avalanche danger forecasted through Thursday. The highway was set to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, with no estimated time or day of reopening. The closure includes all three mountain passes – Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain. The corridor will likely remain closed for the duration of the storm system and is necessary to ensure safety for motorists.
Northbound travelers will encounter a closed gate just north of Purgatory, near Cascade Creek (MP 52). Southbound travelers will encounter a closed gate at Ouray (MP 92). Do not attempt to bypass the closed gates. Crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to perform winter maintenance operations for the remainder of the week.
US 160 Wolf Creek Pass east of Pagosa Springs
US 160 Wolf Creek Pass was set to close Wednesday, March 22, at 6 a.m. so that crews can perform winter maintenance operations. Maintenance operations will last for much of the morning, the exact time of reopening the highway is not known.
Westbound traffic will be stopped just west of the ski area at the pass summit (MP 167) and eastbound traffic will be stopped near Treasure Falls (MP 157). Do not attempt to bypass the closed gates. Maintenance operations will last for much of the morning, the exact time of reopening the highway is not known.
