With heavy snow accumulation and high-wind gusts forecasted throughout the San Juan Mountain Range, the Colorado Department of Transportation warns travelers of closures set to occur on multiple mountain passes for the remainder of the week. Motorists are encouraged to frequently visit COtrip.org for the latest information on road closures and conditions prior to traveling.

Additional maintenance work and safety closures may be implemented this week on many Southwest and south-central Colorado highways as crews perform winter maintenance operations and avalanche mitigation. 



