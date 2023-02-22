CDOT: Do not travel; multiple area highways are closed. CLOSURE UPDATE ADDED

UPDATE:
On Wednesday morning, Feb. 22, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed multiple highways due to low visibility and safety concerns.
Many of the mountain corridors will remain closed throughout the night with the possibility of closures extending into much of Thursday. CDOT is continuing to monitor safety concerns including avalanche danger along southwest and south-central mountain passes.
Travelers should be aware that additional highway closures may occur across the region due to hazardous conditions. Closures are reported on COtrip.org along with current road conditions.
Confirmed closures to remain in effect through Thursday, Feb., 23 include:
- CO 145 Lizard Head Pass (MP 48 - MP 61), between Rico and Trout Lake
- US 160 Wolf Creek Pass (MP 157- MP 184), between Pagosa Springs and South Fork
- US 550 Mountain Corridor (MP 48- 95), between Durango and Ouray
Other passes currently closed, with no estimated time of opening include:
- US 285 Poncha Pass
- CO 17 Cumbres-La Manga Passes
CDOT urges motorists to postpone travel plans for the extent of this storm system as treacherous conditions are being reported throughout southwest and south-central Colorado.
Several area highways were closed as of noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to hazardous weather and poor travel conditions that include low visibility, whiteout conditions and high winds.
Motorists are urged to postpone any trips and not attempt travel. Also, maintenance work and safety closures may be implemented during the remainder of the week, even after conditions improve
CO 145 Lizard Head Pass south of Telluride
A closure began at 11 a.m. on Colorado145 between Rico and Trout Lake (MP 48 - MP 61). There is no estimated time of opening as closures are dependent on hazardous weather and road conditions. CDOT urges all motorists to avoid travel.
US 550 Mountain Corridor between Durango and Ouray
At approximately 8:40 a.m., US 550 (MP 48 - MP 95) closed along the entire mountain corridor including Coal Bank Pass, Molas Pass and Red Mountain Pass. The southern closure point is located north of Purgatory Ski Resort, near Cascade Creek. The northern closure point is located south of Ouray. Safety closures are weather dependent with no estimated time of opening.
US 160 Wolf Creek Pass between Pagosa Springs and South Fork
US 160 Wolf Creek Pass was closed at approximately 11:40 a.m. due to poor visibility. Eastbound traffic is being stopped at Treasure Falls (MP 157) and westbound traffic is being stopped just west of South Fork (MP 184). Safety closures are dependent on weather and will remain in effect until conditions are safe for travel. There is no estimated time of opening.
US 491 north of Cortez
US 491 from just north of Cortez to Dove Creek (MP 30 - MP 65) is closed due to adverse conditions. This closure began at 8 a.m. and is dependent on weather conditions. CDOT urges big rig drivers and passenger vehicles traveling east from Monticello, Utah, to stop. Do not drive into Colorado. Driving conditions are treacherous.
