CDOT: Do not travel; multiple area highways are closed. CLOSURE UPDATE ADDED

Colorado 145 in Rico, 4:15 p.m. Feb. 22, shows the poor conditions. (Courtesy photo/CDOT)

UPDATE:

On Wednesday morning, Feb. 22, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed multiple highways due to low visibility and safety concerns.



Tags

