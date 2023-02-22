Several area highways were closed as of noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to hazardous weather and poor travel conditions that include low visibility, whiteout conditions and high winds.

Motorists are urged to postpone any trips and not attempt travel. Also, maintenance work and safety closures may be implemented during the remainder of the week, even after conditions improve 



