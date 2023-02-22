Several area highways were closed as of noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to hazardous weather and poor travel conditions that include low visibility, whiteout conditions and high winds.
Motorists are urged to postpone any trips and not attempt travel. Also, maintenance work and safety closures may be implemented during the remainder of the week, even after conditions improve
CO 145 Lizard Head Pass south of Telluride
A closure began at 11 a.m. on Colorado145 between Rico and Trout Lake (MP 48 - MP 61). There is no estimated time of opening as closures are dependent on hazardous weather and road conditions. CDOT urges all motorists to avoid travel.
US 550 Mountain Corridor between Durango and Ouray
At approximately 8:40 a.m., US 550 (MP 48 - MP 95) closed along the entire mountain corridor including Coal Bank Pass, Molas Pass and Red Mountain Pass. The southern closure point is located north of Purgatory Ski Resort, near Cascade Creek. The northern closure point is located south of Ouray. Safety closures are weather dependent with no estimated time of opening.
US 160 Wolf Creek Pass between Pagosa Springs and South Fork
US 160 Wolf Creek Pass was closed at approximately 11:40 a.m. due to poor visibility. Eastbound traffic is being stopped at Treasure Falls (MP 157) and westbound traffic is being stopped just west of South Fork (MP 184). Safety closures are dependent on weather and will remain in effect until conditions are safe for travel. There is no estimated time of opening.
US 491 north of Cortez
US 491 from just north of Cortez to Dove Creek (MP 30 - MP 65) is closed due to adverse conditions. This closure began at 8 a.m. and is dependent on weather conditions. CDOT urges big rig drivers and passenger vehicles traveling east from Monticello, Utah, to stop. Do not drive into Colorado. Driving conditions are treacherous.
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
• Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
