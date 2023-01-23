The Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Elam Construction of Grand Junction will begin roadway and safety improvements along US 550 on Jan. 30.

CDOT and the project team will host an open house for the public on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 North Seventh St.



