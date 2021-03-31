Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Distractions behind the wheel didn’t start with cell phones, and with every interruption comes an increase in risk for a preventable crash.
Often viewed as a young-person problem, Colorado drivers admit distracted driving transcends generations. Eighty-five percent of drivers in Colorado admit to driving distracted daily, and it is more than just cell phones causing the problems. Eating, using the GPS, changing music, dealing with passengers, and pets all contribute to not giving 100% focus behind the wheel.
“Every driver has a role in making Colorado roadways safer,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Our troopers and local enforcement partners cannot be everywhere at once, so make the smart decision to save a life, possibly your own. When it comes to distractions: drop it and drive.”
Distracted driving regularly falls into one of the top three causal factors for injury and fatal crashes along with speeding and driving under the influence. Even without injury, a distracted driving crash can have serious consequences, including citations, damaged property, and higher insurance premiums that can last for years.
The Colorado Department of Transportation estimates that 42 crashes happen on Colorado roadways every day due to distracted driving. The solutions can be relatively simple if the driver makes the decision to drive distraction-free. Most mobile devices have “do not disturb while driving” settings that will send calls to voicemail or auto-respond to incoming text messages. If you have a passenger, let that person control the music or GPS, or preprogram those items before putting the vehicle in motion.
Passengers should feel obligated to speak up if their driver is distracted behind the wheel; after all, their safety is at risk, too.
CDOT is joining a nationwide effort in April during Distracted Driving Awareness Month. During the month, CDOT’s Distraction Reactions campaign will be on display at 48 coffee shops throughout the state with coffee cups warning about the dangers of distracted driving. The campaign asks drivers to consider: if you saw how others reacted to your distracted driving, would that change your behavior?
The goal of this campaign is to focus on the social stigma of distracted driving and push drivers to reconsider their behavior behind the wheel. CDOT will also take to social media with its distracted driving safety messages.
“Distracted drivers do not often see the risk of their behavior until it’s too late,” said Darrell Lingk, Highway Safety Office director at CDOT. “While the risks associated with distracted driving are well documented, studies show the majority of Coloradans still choose to engage in this behavior, which presents a danger to everyone who uses our roads.”
Despite the rising occurrence of crashes, a 2020 survey of Colorado drivers shows that 92% admitted to driving distracted weekly, an increase from the 90% who reported driving distracted in 2019.
“When you reach for a phone or turn your attention away from the road, you aren’t just risking your own safety, you are risking the safety of everyone on the road with you,” said Sam Cole, Traffic Safety manager at CDOT. “We want to continue to remind motorists that they are putting more than just their own lives at risk when they drive distracted.”
For more information about distracted driving in Colorado and to learn more about the campaign, visit distracted.codot.gov.
