People who want to travel on Bustang Outrider now have another option for purchasing tickets in a cash-free, contactless, and COVID-safe way.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching an app that allows a rider to buy a ticket, activate it on their phone, and then present it to the driver when boarding.
The app was developed in partnership with Masabi, the company that also created a mobile ticketing app for Bustang, CDOT’s Interregional Express bus service. Both apps can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. Please visit ridebustang.com/fares-tickets for more information. Passengers still can purchase tickets with exact cash when boarding the bus.
The new app uses a Fare Payments-as-a-Service approach, helping transit agencies access the latest fare payment innovations quickly, via a cloud-native multi-tenant platform like Masabi’s Justride, which is constantly updating and adding new features. This greatly improves the journey experience for riders by enabling constant innovation, helping agencies keep up with the pace of technology change.
Along with the mobile app, Outrider’s new texting service is available for riders to receive real-time alerts about delays, detours, cancellations, schedule changes and more. Texts will allow passengers without an internet connection to receive important Outrider updates. People can subscribe to receive alerts at ridebustang.com/text-outrider, or text “outrider” to (833) 711-0252. When subscribing, riders will have the option to receive alerts for the route(s) that interest them. Standard message and data rates may apply.
In addition, Outrider is now available on Google Transit for passengers to plan their routes and timing. Passengers can visit ridebustang.com/plan-my-trip to plot their trip by inputting start and end locations and preferred arrival and departure times.
