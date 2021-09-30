The Colorado Department of Transportation launched a new, easy-to-use COtrip.org website on Sept. 29 that features a new 511 map that will allow drivers to safely navigate Colorado roads.
While motorists have been using COtrip.org for nearly two decades, this updated website will offer new features that will help travelers plan their route ahead of time, and be prepared for road or lane closures or adverse road conditions.
“This is an exciting time for our agency,” said Bob Fifer, CDOT’s branch manager of the Intelligent Transportation Systems & Network Services.
“We are evolving legacy systems to better serve the traveling public. The new website brings more of our transportation technologies into one lens, improving the customer experience. We added several new features, while reducing system maintenance costs. Now, travelers can customize routes from point A to point B to see if their trip may be impacted by any road or lane closures. Motorists will have an easier time identifying road closures, road conditions and construction impacts, all while replacing outdated technologies.”
The new website incorporates the following new features:
• Traveler Information & Layers
The COtrip website is powered by a dynamic Google Map. Motorists can use the map as they would any Google map and click on the icons for more information. Icons are displayed on the map by checking or unchecking the boxes in the layers toolbar. Layers available and what data they provide are described here.
• Trucker’s Layers
The new Trucker Mode features resources specific to commercial motor vehicle operators, including the following layers.
• My COtrip & Travel Alerts
Motorists can log in in or sign up for their own COtrip account to subscribe and manage their travel alerts. They can also save their favorite routes and cameras, and customize their travel preferences. Visit https://tinyurl.com/cdotnewmap. This link was created by the Montrose Daily Press and redirects to CDOT’s page.
• COtrip on Social Media
COtrip traveler information is automatically posted to the @ColoradoDOT Twitter feed. New roadway hashtags and Twitter threads were rolled out in the spring, making it easier for users to track and stay updated on closures and incidents from CDOT. Follow @ColoradoDOT on Twitter for real-time travel information and road conditions.
• 511 Telephone Service
The 511 telephone service is an interactive, voice-activated traffic information system motorists can access by calling 511 (within Colorado) or 1-800-288-1047 (nationwide). This system has not changed, and will continue to provide a real-time option for travelers to get road conditions and traffic information.
“The updated website will be a great new tool for the public, however, we also wanted to bring the same information to your mobile device, ” said Fifer. “With that in mind, we are pleased to announce that we are also launching a brand new mobile app on Oct. 1. Now travelers will be conveniently informed no matter where they go. We are committed to continuously improving access to highway information and technologies.”
The new COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public.
The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on smartphones and tablets that operate on iOS and Android platforms. Download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store starting on Oct. 1.
Additional app phases are launching to include winter-specific layers including weather warnings, weather stations, plow tracker with CDOT snowplow contest names, and Express Lanes. This phase is later this fall.
Phase 3 rolls out in winter:
My COtrip accounts will be integrated and new map search functionality, including event and camera clustering, predefined routes/areas, and adding an electronic sign layer . Social sharing of cameras and road conditions will also be available. Rolling out later:
• Turn-by-turn directions and recommended routes to user mapping app (Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze); • Alert banners and push notifications; • Rockfall and wildlife reporting. The COtrip Planner app also includes a feature called TellMe, which enables app users to be hands-free on their route. TellMe detects the users’ current location, speed and direction of travel to announce upcoming road conditions and traffic incidents as they travel along their route.
