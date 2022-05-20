The Colorado Department of Transportation has several road projects coming up in the region, as well as the annual Iron Horse Bicycle Race on May 28, U.S. 550, north of Durango.
• Bridge rehab project
Starting May 23, CDOT is undertaking a bridge rehabilitation project in Montrose County, Colorado 141, between Naturita and Gateway. The project will take place over a three-month period at three bridge structure locations along the highway:
• Over Naturita Creek, near the community of Naturita - Mile Point 59
• Over the San Miguel River, approximately 14 miles north of Naturita - MP 74
• Over the Dolores River, approximately 28 miles north of Naturita - MP 88.5
The project is part of CDOT’s Bridge Preventive Maintenance Program to extend the service life of bridges and other major structures that the state maintains. The project will include restoring bridge deck integrity, waterproofing, resurfacing, and pavement markings along these three locations of CO 141, to enhance safety and mobility for the traveling public by restoring the integrity of the bridge.
Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vehicles will encounter single-lane, alternating traffic intermittently in either direction, and the use of portable light signals will be prominent throughout the duration of the project.
These lane closures may have up to 15-minute delays. The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph through the work zone. The project is expected to last until the end of September.
For additional information: www.codot.gov/projects/region-5-bridge-rehabilitation; 970-615-5282; R5BridgeProject@gmail.com
• CDOT striping projects
The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Straight Stripe Painting Inc., is performing summer striping operations on highways throughout southwestern and south-central Colorado. Work is scheduled to be completed by mid-August.
This project involves painting over existing striping and pavement markings on both asphalt and concrete pavement types. These new white and yellow markings will match existing pavement lines. Work began this week on US 550 at locations near Silverton.
The following highways will be worked upon between the indicated Mile Points:
• US 160 - MP 7.7-236
• CO 491 - MP 27.3-36.8
• CO 145 - MP 71.5 -116.8
• US 550 - MP 0 - 117.53
• US 24 - MP 193-226
• US 285 - MP 126 - 148
• US 50 - MP 165.5-241
• CO 291 - MP 0 - 9
Mobile traffic control will be used in work zones with slow moving directional traffic. Drivers may expect delays and are asked to exercise patience when encountering the mobile pavement marking zone.
Use caution and slower speeds when traveling through the work zone as there will be wet paint throughout. General working hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.
More info: 970-360-1411; R5stripingproject@gmail.com; www.codot.gov/projects/regionwide-striping-in-southwest-colorado
Westbound commercial truck drivers and other travelers should be aware of major closures due to the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project, located west of Gunnison.
Travel time between Sargents and the Little Blue Creek Canyon closure point is approximately 1.5 hours. Travelers are urged to plan ahead. Visit the project website for more information about the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon Project: www.us50info.com.
• Iron Horse race closure
U.S. Highway 550 will be closed north of Durango on Saturday, May 28, during the annual Iron Horse Bicycle Classic.
Motorists are urged to leave Durango early if traveling to Silverton or points beyond, since U.S. 550 will be closed between Purgatory Ski Resort and Ouray from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. to accommodate cyclists.
Likewise, travelers heading south from Ouray, Ridgway or Montrose on U.S. 550 should be aware the highway will be closed at Ouray Hot Springs.
Motorists will not be permitted to travel within the closure points after 8:30 a.m. The highway will reopen at 1:30 p.m.
Also on Saturday from 7 - 9:30 a.m. motorists will experience traffic impacts to accommodate several biking race and tour start times, with cyclists set to depart from Main Avenue and 33rd Street in Durango.
Just north of Durango, southbound traffic will be diverted from U.S. 550 onto CR 203 at Hermosa Creek to Animas View Drive. Northbound traffic from Durango to Purgatory will proceed along U.S. 550 following traffic control personnel, signage, and cones set in place.
Friends or family members who plan to pick up cyclists in Silverton are advised to allow ample time to get through the closure point locations in Ouray and at Purgatory before 8:30 a.m. Purgatory is located 25 miles north of Durango and is an approximate 35 - 45 minute drive.
No work zones or construction projects are taking place between Durango and Silverton this year. For the past several weeks, CDOT maintenance crews have been maintaining and sweeping the highway to clear the road of debris, such as gravel and rocks.
Drivers are reminded and urged to watch for cyclists and drive safely for this event and other special events which may be taking place over the busy holiday weekend.
Motorists who wish to avoid the highway closure, may consider the alternate route via more westerly highways. This alternate route will add approximately one hour of additional driving time, taking approximately three hours. (The U.S. 550 route from Durango to Ridgway typically takes two hours driving time.)
• CO 62 Ridgway to Placerville
• CO 145 Placerville to Dolores
• CO 184 Dolores to Mancos
• U.S. 160 Mancos to Durango