Super Bowl LV will have fewer fans in attendance than past years, but plenty of Coloradans will still watch the big game on television. The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies encourage everyone to be safe during the Super Bowl DUI enforcement period from Feb. 5-8 and not drive impaired.
If people watch the game somewhere other than their home and consume alcohol, they should plan for sober rides. However, CDOT urges people to remain mindful of current COVID-19 guidelines and to watch the game at home.
Almost 100 agencies will increase patrols during the Super Bowl enforcement to remove impaired drivers from the roads and prevent crashes. Last year’s Super Bowl DUI enforcement period resulted in the arrest of 229 impaired drivers across the state.
“Make a ‘game plan’ for the Super Bowl Sunday, because everyone loses when impaired drivers are on our roads,” said Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol.
“Law enforcement is increasing their enforcement and you have a lot to lose. A DUI will cost you thousands of dollars, a license revocation, higher insurance premiums, and potential jail time. However, the worst consequence is living with the guilt of your actions causing harm to someone else.”
Last year, there were 203 traffic fatalities that involved an impaired driver in Colorado. El Paso County had the most with 31 of 84 traffic fatalities involving an impaired driver in 2020. Data from other counties includes:
Denver County — 16 of 48 fatalities involved an impaired driver;
Boulder County — 4 of 16 fatalities involved an impaired driver;
Larimer County — 13 of 31 fatalities involved an impaired driver;
Pueblo County — 5 of 22 fatalities involved an impaired driver;
Mesa County — 3 of 13 fatalities involved an impaired driver;
Weld County — 21 of 49 fatalities involved an impaired driver;
Arapahoe County — 20 of 50 fatalities involved an impaired driver; and
Adams County — 20 of 53 fatalities involved an impaired driver.
“One life lost due to impaired driving is too many. That’s why impaired driving is a significant focus in our effort to reach zero deaths on Colorado’s roadways,” said Darrell Lingk, CDOT Highway Safety Office Director.
“We need everyone to do their part by making safe choices when it comes to drinking and driving — for everyone’s well-being.”
During the recent Winter Blitz DUI enforcement, 94 agencies arrested 379 impaired drivers, with the Colorado Springs Police Department (40 arrests), Denver Police Department (31 arrests), and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (21 arrests) reporting the highest number of arrests. This is a decrease from the 588 [CL4] arrests made during the same period last year.
Find local agency plans and total arrests for The Heat Is On enforcement periods at codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal. Information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org.
CDOT has once again partnered with BACtrack, a leading breathalyzer company, to offer Colorado residents a limited-time discount of 30% off a personal breathalyzer from Jan. 25-Feb. 7 and Mar. 8-21, or while supplies last. These discount periods align with the upcoming Super Bowl and St. Patrick’s Day enforcement periods. Coloradans can purchase their own breathalyzer at codot.bactrack.com.
CDOT continues to urge people to remain mindful of current COVID-19 guidelines and to put safety first.
