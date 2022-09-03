Purchase Access

As the Colorado Department of Transportation finalizes an update to its 10 Year Plan that prioritizes projects for the first years of sustained funding from Senate Bill 21-260, the unprecedented levels of rural road investment will continue to remake the road network that connects smaller communities across Colorado.

The updated plan is slated for consideration and adoption by the Colorado Transportation Commission at its September meeting, which will also bring the state’s transportation plans into compliance with its greenhouse gas planning standards.



