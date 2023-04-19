CDOT remembers fallen employees

The memorial rock tribute to the 62 CDOT employees lost in the line of duty. (Submitted photo/CDOT)

The Colorado Department of Transportation held its annual observance of Remembrance Day April 18, honoring the 62 employees who have died in the line of duty since 1929. Joining CDOT were representatives from the Colorado State Patrol, Federal Highway Administration and Colorado Contractors Association.  

“As the weather warms and road construction begins ramping up, we take this opportunity each year to remember our fallen colleagues and remind those traveling on Colorado’s roadways that it’s imperative to make safety your first priority, not just when you’re going through a work zone but whenever you’re driving,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.



