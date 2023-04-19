CDOT remembers fallen employees

The Colorado Department of Transportation held its annual observance of Remembrance Day April 18, honoring the 62 employees who have died in the line of duty since 1929. Joining CDOT were representatives from the Colorado State Patrol, Federal Highway Administration and Colorado Contractors Association.
“As the weather warms and road construction begins ramping up, we take this opportunity each year to remember our fallen colleagues and remind those traveling on Colorado’s roadways that it’s imperative to make safety your first priority, not just when you’re going through a work zone but whenever you’re driving,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.
“The men and women working in cone zones deserve to remain safe as they construct and maintain our roads for the traveling public.”
Remembrance Day is held in conjunction with National Work Zone Awareness Week.
"It's extremely troubling when troopers see motorists failing to appreciate the vulnerability of our roadside workers. Work zones are clearly marked in advance for very good reasons, they are dangerous and potentially deadly," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.
"As a driver, you need to be prepared for anything when driving through work zones. Put the distractions away and respect the speed limit. We're counting on you to drive with care."
In 2022, there were 10 crashes, resulting in 10 fatalities in Colorado construction and maintenance work zones.
"Each day, road construction workers get up early to head out for a long day’s work. All of them are someone’s son or daughter, mom or dad, sister or brother. They work hard to provide for their loved ones and to build a better Colorado for all who live here,” said Colorado Contractors Association President and CEO Tony Milo.
“By slowing down in cone zones, paying attention and obeying the signs, motorists can help ensure that all of these workers get home safely at the end of the day. Speeding and distracted driving causes too many tragic accidents. Every one of these accidents are avoidable and it takes each one of us to make safety a priority in the cone zones.”
Nationwide, 857 people were killed in 774 work zone crashes in 2020 (most recent data available). While highway workers are at great risk every day, it is just as critical for motorists to be safe and responsible in work zones. In fact, four out of five work zone fatalities are people driving through work zones, not highway workers.
“Keeping work zones safe is critical for all of us,” said FHWA’s Colorado Division Administrator John Cater. “When driving through work zones, we all have to slow down and pay attention to keep the workers safe and for our own safety as well.”
CDOT averages between 175 and 200 projects on its roadways each year, not including maintenance projects. When driving through a work zone, fines for most infractions are doubled.
