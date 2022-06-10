Special to the Montrose Daily Press
With bicycling season in full swing, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Bicycle Colorado are teaming up to remind motorists to give bicyclists their fair share of the roadway when traveling the state’s highways.
Signs reminding drivers of Colorado’s “Three-Foot” law, requiring motorists to give bicyclists at least 3 feet of space between the widest part of their vehicle and the widest part of the bicyclist, are being installed at various locations around the state, either as part of a road construction or sign replacement project.
Drivers are allowed to cross a double yellow line to pass when it does not put oncoming traffic at risk.
Thirty-five states currently have statues in place requiring at least a 3-foot clearance between a motor vehicle and bicyclist.
June is Bike Month in Colorado. Here are some reminders for bicyclists and motorists to safely interact on the state’s roadways:
Bicyclists
• Wear a helmet to protect your head and reduce injury severity
• Follow the rules of the road. Ride in the right-hand lane and when wide enough, ride on the right to allow vehicles to safely pass, except when turning, passing, or avoiding obstacles.
• Ride side-by-side on single lane roads only when not impeding traffic.
• Use hand signals 100 feet before turning, merging or stopping if you can do so while safely operating your bike.
• Use extra caution after dark. Use bike lights, reflectors, and wear reflective clothing
• Avoid distractions. Riding and using a cell phone use can be dangerous. Turn down music and remove headphones. Ride defensively and be aware of your surroundings.
• Eye contact and/or a quick nod is an easy way to confirm that both bicyclist and driver see and acknowledge each other’s presence. Ride defensively, stay visible and be prepared to react. It’s important never to assume that a driver sees you.
• Maintain your bike. Check brakes, lubricate the chain, and check for proper tire pressure.
Motorists
• Three feet minimum of space when passing bicyclists
• Avoid distractions. Never text and drive, limit or no cell phone use, turn down music/talk volume
• Be aware that bicycles may be encountered at any time – day or night.
• Eye contact and/or a quick nod is an easy way to confirm that both driver and bicyclist see and acknowledge each other’s presence.
• Only enter the oncoming travel lane to pass a bicyclist when it is fully visible and free of oncoming traffic. If the oncoming travel lane is not fully visible or free of oncoming traffic, wait until it is to pass.
• Do not drive, park, idle, open doors without looking for bicyclists.
• Take the time to look for people on bikes—and other vulnerable road users—and to accurately judge their speed and distance, regardless of the time of day.
• Understand that people on bikes may take the full lane at any time to avoid obstacles, to be more visible, to prepare for a left turn or to discourage drivers from passing when it is not safe.
For additional guidance on bike safety, or how drivers can safely interact with bicyclists on the road, please visit www.bicyclecolorado.org. For more information on CDOT’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program, please visit: www.codot.gov/programs/bikeped.