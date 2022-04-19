The Colorado Department of Transportation will resume work this week along U.S. 50 for a settlement repair project.
The project begins at mile point 47.6 on U.S. 50, in Whitewater, and continues for more than 19 miles to MP 66.7 near Delta. Motorists should plan for single lane closures.
Elam Construction of Grand Junction is the contractor for this project. During the 2021 construction season, crews worked on full depth reclamation at multiple locations, lane level paving, top mat paving, guardrail installation and striping.
Additional work was added to the original contract to complete necessary improvements on the eastern end of the project.
This construction season crews will finish additional milling and hot mix asphalt top mat paving, shouldering, rumble strip installation, install remaining guardrail, and striping. The hot mix asphalt will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway and will eliminate ruts and road damage. This will allow for a smoother and safer drive for motorists.
Other benefits of the project include installation of new guardrail that will be 31 inches high, designed to meet new safety standard requirements. The higher railing will help veering vehicles remain on the road more effectively, making the highway safer for the traveling public. The former standard height of guardrail was 27 inches.
Motorists should plan for single lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project has an anticipated completion date of the beginning of June.
For additional information about this project: Call the project information line at at 970-878-8255; email resurfacingproject@gmail.com
• CDOT has begun resurfacing U.S. 6 from Clifton to Palisade
CDOT and contractor United Companies have begun a resurfacing project on U.S. 6 from mile points 37-46.
The project is located in the greater Grand Junction area, from Clifton to just east of the Town of Palisade. Improvements will take place along nine miles of U.S. 6, from just west of the U.S. 6 intersection with 33 Road to the eastbound on-ramp of I-70 just east of Palisade.
Motorists should anticipate 10 minutes additional travel time when traveling on U.S. 6 between Clifton and Palisade.
Additional project work on U.S. 6 will include guardrail replacement, ADA ramp construction, sign replacement and striping.
The project also includes resurfacing work on Colorado Highway 141 starting at the intersection of U.S. 50, located north of Whitewater. This work will take place on CO 141 from MP 156-159. CO 141 is also referred to as 32 Road. Once complete, the project will improve the drivability for motorists on these busy stretches of highway in Mesa County. All work on both roadways is anticipated to end in late June.
• Motorists should expect 10 minutes additional travel time on U.S. 6 for both eastbound and westbound traffic in Clifton near the Railroad Overpass Bridge near 33 1/2 Rd. The delays are due to single lane alternating traffic.
• Motorists should expect 10 minutes additional travel time on CO 141 for both northbound and southbound traffic, from the intersection with U.S. 50 to the Colorado River Bridge. The delays are due to single lane alternating traffic.
• Motorists must follow pilot cars. Pilot car operations will be in place during paving operations in order to ensure the safety of motorists and workers.