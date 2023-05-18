The Colorado Department of Transportation has secured a contractor for emergency repairs on a damaged section of Colorado Highway 133 north of Paonia and will first be installing a temporary bridge.

CDOT will continue to negotiate details and a schedule with contractor partner Ralph L. Wadsworth with the goal of having work up and running as soon as safely possible.



