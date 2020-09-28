The Colorado Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on its planned Bustang Outrider service between Telluride and Grand Junction, scheduled to begin in summer 2021.
An online survey is available for residents along the proposed route to provide feedback on potential bus stops, schedules, and other aspects of the service. The survey is available here through Oct. 31: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Telluride-GJ.
“We want to hear directly from those who plan to use these routes to make sure we’re providing the best service possible and helping to improve transportation connections across the state,” said CDOT’s Director of the Division of Transit and Rail David Krutsinger.
“The feedback we receive will give us the vital information we need to plan these routes in a way that it meets the needs of our rural communities.”
In addition to the Telluride-Grand Junction route, CDOT is proposing three other routes for implementation next year: Craig-Denver (early 2021), Trinidad-Pueblo, and Sterling-Greeley (both summer 2021).
Virtual public meetings were held in July and August for all four proposed routes to collect input from community members. The online survey is designed to complement the virtual meetings
