Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies are scheduled to begin a resurfacing project on Colorado Highway 92 from Hotchkiss to Crawford, mile points 19-31, the week of May 16.
A public information open house is slated for 4 — 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Hotchkiss City Council Chambers, 276 W. Main St., Hotchkiss.
The project will reconstruct and resurface the downtown section of highway in Hotchkiss from east of Cedar Drive to west of Fourth Street before moving southeast to Crawford with resurfacing on CO 92.
Additional project work will include ADA ramp construction in Hotchkiss, guardrail replacement, sign replacement, and striping. Reconstruction work on Bridge Street will have traffic shifted to the north side while working on the south side. Speed limits through the work zone will be 25 mph. Once work is completed on the south side the work zone will shift to the north side. This work is anticipated to take about three weeks to finish.
The project team is working to minimize traffic impacts on CO 92 during closures on US Highway 50. Crews will maintain two-way traffic on CO 92 through the end of June. Closures on US 50 between Montrose and Gunnison are anticipated through June, for work on the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project.
Resurfacing work for the CO 92 Hotchkiss to Crawford project is scheduled to start in July, once the US 50 closures have wrapped up. More info about the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project can be found at www.us50info.com.
CO 92 project impacts• Work is scheduled Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
• No delays are anticipated during the reconstruction work on Bridge Street. The project will maintain two way traffic through downtown Hotchkiss during this phase of the work. Motorists are encouraged to park on side streets to access some of the businesses when work is being done.
• Resurfacing work from Hotchkiss to Crawford will begin after the 4th of July holiday. Motorists should expect single-lane, alternating traffic and delays up to 15 minutes during this work. The resurfacing phase is scheduled to start at this date to accommodate US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon detour traffic.
• Pilot car operations will be in place during resurfacing operations in order to ensure the safety of motorists and workers. Motorists must follow pilot cars.
Project information For additional information about this project:
• Call the project information line at 970-291-0527
• Email the project team at: CO92HotchkissCrawford@gmail.com