US 550 drilling
The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform core and soil drilling operations next week on US 550.
The drilling is required to test soil and rock composition at future highway improvement project sites. Drilling activity will occur, weather permitting.
The drilling will occur Nov. 30 - Dec. 3, 8 a.m. -n 4:30 p.m., about 10 miles north of Ridgway and 10 miles south of Montrose, near the Billy Creek State Wildlife Area.
On the days of drilling activity, motorists will encounter full stops, lane shifts and one-lane alternating traffic guided by flagging personnel. Travelers can expect up to 15 minute delays and should allow themselves extra travel time. A speed reduction of 40 mphwill be in place and drivers should slow down and use extreme caution when approaching and driving through the work zone. Drivers are urged to be aware of work crews and heavy equipment.
Helicopter work slated for I-70, Glenwood Canyon
The Colorado Department of Transportation will oversee necessary helicopter and rockfall removal operations along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday, Nov. 30, Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2.
The safety-critical operation is required to remove rocks and other material from rockfall fencing above and next to I-70. The material is from summer 2021 debris flows in the canyon. During the project, crews will also repair fencing and other rockfall prevention barriers damaged by the flows, including eight existing rockfall fences on the north slope in Glenwood Canyon. Work commencing next week is contingent on the weather forecast. When the helicopter is airborne, traffic stops on I-70 will be required for eastbound and westbound traffic. These holds are expected to last 20-30 minutes, depending on the work taking place, before traffic is released. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. and crews will be monitoring traffic impacts. Midwest Rockfall, Inc. is the contractor on the rock fence repairs. The work is the next step as CDOT continues to prepare I-70, the recreation path and other infrastructure in the canyon for potential debris flows and rockfall activity in spring 2022.
The series of summer 2021 flows caused significant damage. Although crews have worked almost continuously since June to repair damage and remove material, there remains enough material in the canyon that spring flows and rockfall could cause more damage to the roadway and recreation path. In December, work to remove more material from the Colorado River next to I-70 will expand. That work will require lane closures. Other repairs in the canyon Crews are getting close to completing permanent emergency repairs on I-70 at Mile Point 123.5/Blue Gulch. Crews have completed necessary repairs to westbound lanes at that location and have fully reopened westbound traffic to two lanes. Eastbound lanes will remain in a one-lane configuration due to continued repairs on the concrete box culvert underneath the roadway at that location. Anticipated traffic impacts
• Single lane closures of the westbound lanes will take place Monday-Friday during working hours.
• Eastbound and westbound traffic will occasionally have planned traffic stops lasting 20-30 minutes, from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
• Eastbound lane closure in place 24-7.
• Once river work begins, additional single lane closures will be necessary.