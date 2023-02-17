CDOT: Slow down on I-70 Glenwood Canyon

The aftermath of a recent crash in wintry Glenwood Canyon, I-70. (Courtesy photo/CDOT)

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol ask the traveling public to follow the speed limit on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon and drive for the conditions, especially as winter weather continues through the coming weeks and months.

Following a series of crashes that have caused extended closures of the interstate, CDOT and CSP are urging all drivers to redouble efforts to follow best safety practices. Driving too fast for conditions has contributed or caused all of the crash closures in the Canyon so far in 2023. 



