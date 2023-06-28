With summer’s arrival, more people are getting out of their cars and walking. As pedestrian traffic increases, so does the need for drivers and pedestrians to stay alert to avoid injury.

The reminder comes as Colorado reaches its highest level of pedestrian fatalities on record. In 2022, 111 pedestrians were killed on Colorado roads, representing 15% of the state's total traffic fatalities. 



