CDOT's new campaign reminds drivers to drop the distraction

As many Coloradans get back on the road heading into summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to leave distractions behind and just drive.
According to the AAA Foundation, more than 95% of drivers in the United States view reading or typing a text/email on a hand-held cellphone while driving to be very or extremely dangerous. Yet in a 2019 survey of Colorado drivers conducted by CDOT, 91% of Coloradans admitted to driving distracted weekly. With handheld technology more prevalent than ever, distracted driving is one of the biggest threats to safety on Colorado’s roads, causing thousands of crashes each year. The latest data from CDOT show:
• 5,673 crashes involved a Colorado distracted driver in 2018, amounting to an average of 42 crashes a day.
• Overall, 53 (6%) of the 890 drivers in a fatal crash in 2018 were distracted.
• Of the 81 drivers aged 15-20 involved in a fatal crash, 17% were distracted, the highest percentage of distracted drivers for any fatal crash age group.
With increasing numbers of Coloradans beginning to leave their homes following the governor’s Stay-at-Home order, CDOT is finding unique ways to remind drivers to stay focused on the road. In its latest campaign, Distraction Reactions, CDOT shines a light on the impact and impression distracted driving leaves on others by harnessing the power of human reactions and social stigma. Coffee sleeves in local shops, videos on gas station televisions, and digital ads on mobile devices ask the question: if drivers saw how others reacted to their distracted driving, would they change their behavior?
CDOT’s goal with its new campaign is to highlight the stigma around distracted driving and shift people’s behavior towards safer driving. The reactions of others can be a powerful deterrent to negative behavior, and CDOT hopes to highlight those reactions to benefit the safety of everyone on the road.
CDOT also continues to encourage the use of phone features and apps that help drivers turn off distractions, such as enabling “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode on iPhones which blocks incoming text messages and notifications while driving. Android phones offer a similar function, and there are also other third-party apps designed to achieve the same goal regardless of the type of phone a person uses.
For more information about distracted driving in Colorado and to learn more about the Distraction Reactions campaign, visit distracted.codot.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.