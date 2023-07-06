With conditions ripe for West Nile virus, a victim and health officials sound out a warning

Culex tarsalis, one of two types of mosquitoes known to contract and carry West Nile virus. (Courtesy/Delta County Environmental Health)

State health officials are reminding Coloradans to take steps to protect themselves from West Nile virus after finding mosquitoes with the virus in Delta, Boulder, Weld and Larimer counties.

This is the first time this season that mosquitoes with the virus have been detected in Colorado. Local health officials in all four counties found the mosquitoes during routine monitoring for West Nile virus. Some local health agencies, including in Boulder, Delta, Weld, and Larimer counties, test mosquitoes for West Nile virus throughout the summer when mosquito activity is highest in Colorado.



