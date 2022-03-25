Cedar Point Health is first announced ambulatory care center tenant

Cedar Point Health CEO Cory Phillips, left, and Dr. Justin Tanner, a physician-owner of the medical practice, on Friday, March 25. Cedar Point has signed a letter of intent to place its operations at the ambulatory care center being built by Montrose Regional Health. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Cedar Point Health on Friday became the first physician-owned medical group to ink an intent letter for Montrose Regional Health's forthcoming ambulatory care center.
The decision was driven by a commitment to community medicine and investment, CEO Cory Phillips told the Montrose Daily Press.
Cedar Point plans on consolidating its three clinics into a single space at the ambulatory center, where it will occupy an entire floor of the four-story center. The move will streamline patient care and stands to add more specialty options, Phillips and Dr. Justin Tanner, one of the nine physician-owners of Cedar Point, said.
The ambulatory center is being built on the south side of Montrose on a parcel owned by the hospital, and will be leased to the health care real estate investment and development company NexCore for operations. It will open in a new building next door to the Hobby Lobby in the River Landing commercial development.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.
