Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church will celebrate Viola Ray’s 100th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 5. Her friends and neighbors are invited to worship at 10 a.m. and a meal/party at 11:15 a.m. The church is the Rock Church on the corner of Aspen and Third NW in Cedaredge. Ray’s actual centennial birthday is Dec. 11.
Regulars on Main Street in Cedaredge greet her most every day as she walks from her home to the post office, pushing her walker.
“Every Friday, Viola brings cookies and makes coffee for the Thrift Shop volunteers, hangs up and manages clothes, welcomes customers and then bags up their purchases at the counter as they leave. She is the Friday morning face of our shop,” said JoAnn Price, manager of the Methodist Thrift Shop.
Cedaredge Community UMC Pastor Joe Agne said Ray has been a member for decades and sits in the second pew on the left facing front, having walked or driven to worship.
“Viola taught all of us about the confidence that morning will come when she fell one evening as she watered her garden,” he said.
“She couldn’t get up or get anyone’s attention. She rolled on her back and made a pillow of her hat and looked up and watched the stars until she fell asleep. When her son could not reach her by phone he called the Cedaredge Police and asked for a wellness check and she greeted the police as they awakened her from a night’s sleep. She had some bruises, no broken bones and a story to tell of trusting God all night long.”
Ray maintains her backyard garden, shares what grows with neighbors and friends, and participates in the Cedaredge Garden Club. She is the mother of two sons, five daughters, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She moved to Cedaredge in 1984.
The Methodist Thrift Shop will hold an open house so people can come and greet her on Saturday, December 18, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Main Street Market Coffee Shop, across from the thrift shop.
