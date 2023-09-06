Celebrate age at Montrose-Delta BeaconFest

Celebrating age in its 12th year, BeaconFest Boomer & Senior Expo returns to the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Montrose-Delta BeaconFest is Montrose and Delta County’s largest and funnest annual celebration for seniors, baby boomers and their families. Live music, food samples, educational seminars and prize giveaways every half hour treat visitors to a fun-filled day of learning and entertainment — all for free.
Visitors can register for fabulous prizes, including vacation packages, hot springs soaks, home furniture, restaurant gift cards and more. Local musicians with Valley Symphony Association, Jedi George, Jimmy Live and Robin Freed & Harps in Motion Ensemble will perform live in the Senior Center Ballroom.
Montrose-Delta BeaconFest is also the best opportunity to visit directly with more than 60 local businesses and national agencies devoted to helping older adults age well in Western Colorado. Learn from local experts in free seminars about Medicare, retirement options, breakthrough medical treatments, tips for identifying scams and more.
At 1 p.m., BeaconFest honors some of our community’s most giving and passionate senior volunteers during the Volunteer of the Year ceremony. BEACON readers can learn about this year’s honorees and vote for their favorites at BeaconSeniorNews.com/voteVOY
Keeping up with Western Colorado’s growing retiree population, BeaconFest is the largest annual mature lifestyle expo in the state. Admission is always free at the Montrose expo in September and the Grand Junction expo in April. Montrose-Delta BeaconFest is sponsored by Humana, Aetna Medicare Solutions and Elk Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone