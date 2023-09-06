Celebrate age at Montrose-Delta BeaconFest

BeaconFest returns to the Montrose Pavilion Sept. 14. (Courtesy photo/BeaconFest)

Celebrating age in its 12th year, BeaconFest Boomer & Senior Expo returns to the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, on Thursday, Sept. 14, from  9 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

Montrose-Delta BeaconFest is Montrose and Delta County’s largest and funnest annual celebration for seniors, baby boomers and their families. Live music, food samples,  educational seminars and prize giveaways every half hour treat visitors to a fun-filled day of  learning and entertainment — all for free.



