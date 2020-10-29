Halloween is quickly creeping in on Montrose, and businesses are ready to celebrate with both family fun and adult festivities. From Trunk or Treats and dances to after dark parties, there’s fun for everyone.
Family Friendly:
Rosemont Baptist
You can attend the Rosemont Baptist Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 4 — 6:30 p.m.
You can “Trunk or Treating” outdoors in the parking lot at Rosemont Baptist Church on E. Niagara Road in Montrose.
Church officials say they “plan to be as COVID-compliant as best we can while handing out candy and other goodies to the kids as they walk from car to car in our parking lot. Social distancing will be encouraged.”
Rosemont Baptist will be serving free coffee and hot chocolate on Saturday.
Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship
Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship will be hosting its Harvest Festival on Oct. 31 from 6 — 8 p.m.
Participants can expect games and prizes, and plenty of candy.
Montrose Farmers Market
The weekly Montrose Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
For Halloween festivities, the market will host Jedi George and many other activities, including Tarot and $5 pumpkin painting.
Encouraging costumes.
Candace Miller Photography
Candace Miller Photography will be offering “Halloween Minis” for costumed customers.
Located at Camera Clique on 337 E Main St. Studio is located upstairs in the Country Flair building.
The $25 session includes: 15-minute session, one digital image, and one goodie bag per session.
Sessions are available on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
The best costume will win a free child or family studio session with Miller.
Interested customers can reserve their session on the Candace Miller Photography Facebook page, where she provides the booking link on the event page.
Montrose Elks Lodge
The Montrose Elks Lodge are set to throw the “Masquerade Ball Halloween” with Neon Sky on Oct 31. from 7 — 11 p.m.
Entry is $10 at the door.
Arrive ready for the Masquerade costume contest, complete with prizes and live music.
1342 Excelsior Creek Ave., Leah Cole’s residence
Visit the Bear Creek subdivision on Saturday between 5:30 — 9:30 p.m.
Cole will be providing free, family friendly, pre-packaged treasures for trick-or-treaters.
Cole will also hand out pirate “booty” and “treasure” to drive-by trick-or-treaters.
This event offers a COVID-friendly option for Halloween.
J&M Entertainment
J&M Entertainment will host a Teen Masquerade Ball on Friday Oct. 30.
The event will be located at Montrose Elks Lodge from 7 — 10:30 p.m.
Entry tickets are $5 for single persons and $8 for couples.
All costumes are welcome. There will be prizes for the best dressed.
Peter’s Pumpkin Patch
Drive to Peter’s Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. to pick a pumpkin, play games and enjoy activities for the whole family.
Peter’s Pumpkin Patch was designed to bring fun for the whole family. The venue offers duck races, slides, plenty of yard games, a pumpkin patch, concessions, and more.
Located at 1559 6500 Road.
Montrose County and Montrose Public Health
Montrose County has partnered with Montrose Public Health to host a virtual costume contest.
The county offers a COVID-friendly alternative for a festive Halloween.
Winners for each contest category will be chosen by a panel of local expert judges.
For prize categories, prizes, entry information, and contest rules, visit montrosecountyjic.com/halloween.
Entries are accepted through Sunday, Nov. 1, and the winners will be announced in the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 2.
Sunshine Peak Apartments
Trunk or Treat at the Sunshine Peak apartments on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m.
Costumes are encouraged, and the best decorated trunk will win the event prize.
Olathe “Trunk or Treat”
Located on Main Street in Olathe on Oct 31. from 2 — 5 p.m.
Businesses and organizations will be located downtown to hand out candy to children.
Mask and social distancing required.
There will be a one way flow of walking traffic for social distancing guideline
compliance.
There will be a prize for best costume, and a prize for the best mask.
Montrose Rose Bowl costume contest
The Montrose Rose Bowl will host a Halloween costume contest from 1 - 7 p.m., 90 Rose Lane. Info: 970-249-4343
Adult Friendly:
Bonnie and Clyde’s
Bonnie and Clyde’s will host a Halloween party and costume contest on Oct. 31 from 5 — 10 p.m.
$50 ticket includes draft beers, appetizers, live music, and prizes.
Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners, offering a $250 restaurant credit for first place, while second place will be awarded a $100 bar credit, both redeemable in a digital gift card.
Third place will win a house-made plaque.
Town Hall Tavern
Town Hall Tavern at 330 E. Main St. will have a Halloween party with local disc jockey DJ Julio making the music selections.
There will be a costume contest with gift cards for first and second place.
Drink specials like Halloween Jell-O shots.
No cover.
Niko’s Tavern
Niko’s Tavern will be offering “Witch Beer” and a special on draughts on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. at 303 E. Main St.
The tavern will also host its annual Halloween show and costume contest.
Entry is $5.
Dandy Distribution
Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. — 3 a.m. Nov. 1
Dandy Distribution will host a Halloween-themed customer appreciation party for Dandy Distribution friends, fans, customers and friends.
There will be games for discounts and prizes and an auction.
There will be two raffles: A $3 raffle and a $5 raffle.
Enjoy a costume contest and a pumpkin bong contest.
There will be a free three dollar raffle ticket for every guest you bring that is new to Dandy Distribution.
Located at 14598 6355 Rd. in Montrose.
Mingle Sports Bar
Enjoy the Mingle Halloween Bash on Oct. 31. at 235 N 1st St.
There will be events for all ages.
From 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., parents can bring in their little ones. Mingle’s Sports Bar will be offering deals on the kid’s menu, activities, prizes, and candy.
From 3 — 7 p.m., teens are welcome. The bar will be playing music and board games. There will be deals on food and the bar will be giving out Mingle gift cards for the best costumes.
From 9 p.m.- midnight, only adults over 21 are welcome.
There will be a $15 cover charge.
DJ Vegas and Junior King Mix are set to perform.
Spooky drinks will be available and party-goers can enjoy a costume contest towards the end of the night.
$150 cash prizes will go out to the best costumes in four categories: Overall most scary costume; best couple; most original; best group (three or more people)
Just Like New Kids Consignment
Just Like New will be handing out candy to all children who visit the store on Oct. 31 at 206 E Main St.
Twisted Ginger
Enjoy a Halloween party and costume contest at the pub on Oct. 31 from 9 p.m. — 12 a.m. Nov. 1.
Located at 35 N. Cascade Ave.
