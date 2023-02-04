Join CBS Colorado for Week of Women, a partnership with the Women's Foundation of Colorado, World Denver, Women Powering Change, Latinas Lideres y Emprendedoras and other women's organizations celebrating women the week of March 2-12, 2023 in honor of International Women’s Day which is on March 8.
“We are excited to share this unique program that celebrates women and shines a light on issues impacting women across Colorado,” Director of Community and Strategic Partnerships Elaine Torres said.
“We’re asking organizations to submit their Week of Women events now so they can be included on the Week of Women calendar that will be hosted on www.cbscolorado.com starting in mid-February. Women are encouraged to learn more about Week of Women Colorado and explore the events that inspire them. ”
International Women’s Day is a globally celebrated day to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Week of Women is a local initiative designed to celebrate women across Colorado by highlighting an entire week of events taking place throughout the state by various organizations and community groups.
Week of Women will recognize and celebrate the leadership role women play in business, academia, government, community-building, philanthropy, and families. For more information, visit Week of Women - CBS Colorado (cbsnews.com).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone