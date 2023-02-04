Join CBS Colorado for Week of Women, a partnership with the Women's Foundation of Colorado, World Denver, Women Powering Change, Latinas Lideres y Emprendedoras and other women's organizations celebrating women the week of March 2-12, 2023 in honor of International Women’s Day which is on March 8.

“We are excited to share this unique program that celebrates women and shines a light on issues impacting women across Colorado,” Director of Community and Strategic Partnerships Elaine Torres said.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?