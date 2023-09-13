Celebrating the 15th annual Week of Unity and Peace

The 15th annual Week of Unity and Peace will be held from Sept. 16 - 24 with a kickoff Community Drum Circle event on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., at Lions Park, sponsored by the Open Heart Drum Circle. Culture Fest happens on Saturday, Sept. 23, sponsored by the Hispanic Project and the Ute Indian Museum on the museum grounds.
A Peace Gathering at the Peace Pole in Ute Indian Park will be held at noon during Culture Fest with a Flags of All Nations ceremony to pray for peace around the world. Everyone is welcome to attend. Drummers are also welcome at this event.
“This year’s peace events are an opportunity for members of the Montrose community to come together and reflect and enjoy the benefits of peaceful living,” said Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald of the Spiritual Awareness Center, sponsor of peace week.
“It says a lot about a community when different nonprofits, businesses, and individuals work together to celebrate our diversity and the important work of peace.”
A peace display is at the Montrose Library during September to commemorate Peace Month.
Wednesday evening, Sept. 20, a Peace Meditation will be held at 6 p.m. at Riverbottom Park, sponsored by the new Meditation Spaces Art Gallery & Studio. Meditation Spaces also offers consultation for home meditation spaces. A quiet drumming meditation will be followed by a silent meditation. Bring chairs and drums.
The International Day of Peace is Thursday, Sept. 21.
“You are invited to practice peace all day,” according to Macdonald.
“We join people from around the world on this day to pray for peace on this day. Hopefully there will also be cease-fires in the war zones.”
The Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas are sponsoring the Annual Peace Dinner again this year. The buffet dinner will be held at Guru’s Restaurant, 438 Main St., with the 2023 peace awards given out, followed by a program. Reservations are requested in advance for the dinner at $20 per person.
Saturday, Sept. 23, Culture Fest begins at 10 a.m. celebrating our cultural diversity, with booths, food, music, dance, and displays until 4 p.m. This event is at the Ute Indian Museum. A shuttle bus will be available from Target to the Museum as parking is limited.
Sept. 24 is Peace Sunday and community members are invited to pray for peace at their church, religious gathering, or out in nature.
For more information on any of the peace events or to make a reservation for the Peace Dinner, call 970-252-0908.
