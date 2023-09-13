Celebrating the 15th annual Week of Unity and Peace

Members of the community make a “Hands for Peace” giant poster at the 2009 Week of Unity and Peace at the Montrose Library. (Courtesy photo/ Spiritual Awareness Center)

The 15th annual Week of Unity and Peace will be held from Sept. 16 - 24 with a kickoff Community Drum Circle event on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., at Lions Park, sponsored by the Open Heart Drum Circle. Culture Fest happens on Saturday, Sept. 23, sponsored by the Hispanic Project and the Ute Indian Museum on the museum grounds.

A Peace Gathering at the Peace Pole in Ute Indian Park will be held at noon during Culture Fest with a Flags of All Nations ceremony to pray for peace around the world. Everyone is welcome to attend. Drummers are also welcome at this event.



