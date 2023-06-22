Celebration of service for Navy Cmdr. Matthew Mattivi

Navy Cmdr. Matthew Mattivi, now retired, accepts his outstanding meritorious service award in Coronado, California. (Courtesy photo/Mickey Garduno)

The family of Navy Cmdr. Matthew Mattivi is celebrating him locally, upon his retirement from the service with a Meritorious Service Medal.

The public is invited to wish Mattivi, 42, well from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Arrowhead Mountain Lodge, 21401 Alpine Plateau Road, Cimarron.



Tags

