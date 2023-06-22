Celebration of service for Navy Cmdr. Matthew Mattivi

The family of Navy Cmdr. Matthew Mattivi is celebrating him locally, upon his retirement from the service with a Meritorious Service Medal.
The public is invited to wish Mattivi, 42, well from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Arrowhead Mountain Lodge, 21401 Alpine Plateau Road, Cimarron.
Mattivi, son of Laura and the late Joe Mattivi, is a Montrose High School graduate and Colorado School of Mines graduate.
His medal is the result of outstanding meritorious achievement as a public works officer at the naval base in Coronado, California.
According to the written citation a family member provided to the Daily Press, he led more than 450 civilian and military personnel in public works projects, including for the $1 billion Coastal Campus project to complete state of the art facilities for all West Coast Special Warfare units and the modernization of the Naval auxiliary landing field at San Clemente Island, in a way that saved the Navy nearly $4 million and reduced construction time by a year. He also guided the Coronado naval base through informed engagement on impacts from beached vessels, which led to agreements with harbor officials and the city of Coronado that resulted in state funding to enforce restrictions that prevented $1 million per year of boat pollution on the naval base’s beaches.
“His superior performance of duty highlights the culmination of 22 years of honorable and dedicated service. Commander Mattivi’s exceptional professionalism, personal initiative and loyal dedication to duty reflected great credit upon him and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service,” Rear Admiral B.N. Rosen wrote in the citation.
Mattivi, wife Jennifer, and their children are bound for Italy for the next chapter of their lives.
