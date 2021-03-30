“Deaths of despair,” defined as deaths due to drugs, alcohol, and suicide, have been on the rise for the last decade. With the COVID-19 pandemic also causing an increase in isolation and depression, deaths of despair can be seen as the epidemic within the pandemic.
According to data from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Colorado has a suicide rate among the 10 highest for states in the U.S.; in 2019, suicide was the seventh leading cause of death in the state. Deaths due to drug overdoses were at an all-time high in Colorado in 2019, with approximately 70% being attributed to opioids. Early data from 2020 indicates deaths from drug overdoses were on the rise during the onset of the pandemic.
According to the Well Being Trust’s report entitled “Projected Deaths of Despair from COVID-19,” these deaths are often associated with socioeconomic factors such as unemployment, food insecurity, unstable housing, and healthcare affordability — factors that have challenged many in our communities during the pandemic.
When the main factors at work during this pandemic are considered — economic failure, increased unemployment, and mandated social isolation for months — as well as the general uncertainty caused by the sudden emergence of COVID-19, it is highly predictable that deaths of despair will increase. Communities have been challenged by unemployment rates over the last year. Montrose’s current unemployment rate is at 5.1%, down from a high of 12.3% in April according to the Montrose County Q4 Newsletter.
While not all deaths of despair are due to the above factors, they can play a significant role. Intervention and support are critical at the community level to help reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other contributors to deaths of despair.
“While it’s too early to fully understand or predict the impact of the pandemic on our Western Slope communities, we know many are suffering. Community resources, intervention, and support are critical to preventing these deaths of despair,” said Amanda J. Jones, chief clinical officer at The Center for Mental Health.
“Our goal is to support individuals and organizations across our communities and educate people of the warning signs,” said Shelly J. Spalding, CEO of The Center for Mental Health. “The Center for Mental Health offers a wide range of services to support community members who may be struggling.”
The Projected Deaths of Despair from COVID-19 report suggests many ways to engage a community and support those in need, including:
• Getting people back to work: Unemployment is a risk factor for suicide and drug overdose as well as a decrease in overall health status. Solutions must focus on providing meaningful training and work to those who are unemployed while assuring employers that each potential employee is capable of addressing issues of mental health and addiction, if needed.
• Connecting people: Social connections matter. However, many communities may not have the bandwidth or internet access to support connections. Small non-profit organizations, faith communities, and other resources can provide opportunities to get people connected with neighbors.
• Mental health integration: All COVID-19 response and recovery efforts must be engaged in mental health screening and treatment. It is not just the job of mental health clinicians, or even primary care, to find and treat those suffering from the mental health impacts of unemployment, isolation, and the fear of uncertainty. As we create teams to test, track and trace COVID-19 infections, we must also test, track, trace, and treat patients suffering from mental health and substance use disorders.
• Getting people the care they need: We must increase opportunities for care to be delivered virtually, such as with video teletherapy, to ensure access to care.
The Center for Mental Health serves the counties of Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel with full-service behavioral health services.
“With the vast amount of clients we serve on the Western Slope, we need to let people know that help is a call or a click away,” said Laura Byard, regional director for The Center. “COVID has changed the way people live and how they receive care — we have revolutionized our services to provide therapy, group treatment and substance use services virtually to make them convenient and accessible.”
The services that The Center for Mental Health offers include:
• Mental health assessments
• Individual and group therapy –both in-person and virtually
• Substance Use treatment – both in-person and virtually, ranging from individual treatment to a new Intensive Outpatient Program
• School-based clinicians who provide early intervention and treatment • Peer services and groups
• CMH also participates in the West Central Colorado Suicide Risk Assessment Team, led by the Montrose County School District, to identify students at-risk for suicide and connect them with support and resources.
• Co-Responder services where a licensed CMH clinician partners with local law enforcement to respond to calls where mental health services may be needed.
• Free “Question, Persuade, Refer” suicide prevention training classes the first Thursday of every month. Sign up at www.centermh.org/classes.
The CMH Crisis Walk-in Center offers a number of community support options 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is available to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay:
• Free Crisis and Support Line 24/7 at 970-252-6220
• Crisis Walk-In Clinic for those experiencing a mental health crisis needing immediate assistance
• Mobile Crisis response services who go to the location of an individual experiencing a crisis to provide an assessment and get that person to the appropriate level of care.
“If we come together as a community to support our friends and neighbors who are struggling, we know we can be the help they need at a critical time,” said Spalding. “People should call us at 970-252-3200 to learn how we may be able to support them or a loved one.”
Information from press release.
