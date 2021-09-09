As part of Suicide Prevention Month in September, The Center for Mental Health is hosting a community presentation and discussion about preventing suicide in our community.
From 5:30 – 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Center staff will facilitate a presentation and discussion about suicide in our community. The discussion will be at the Montrose Event Center, 1036 N. 7th St.
Light snacks and meet-and-greet opportunities are from 5:30 – 6 p.m., with the presentation starting at 6 p.m. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and get information about community resources.
Presenters are Nic Taylor, Ph.D. and licensed professional counselors Ed Hagins and Laura Byard. They will answer such questions as:
• What leads to suicide?
• How can I stop suicides in our community?
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and it does not discriminate—people of all backgrounds, income levels and ages are affected. The discussion will explore some of the reasons for the high rate of suicides in rural Colorado and across the Rocky Mountain West, while providing guidance on how to recognize warning signs and risk factors, and how to take action to prevent suicides.
The Center’s professionals believe that suicide is preventable and as the community mental health center, The Center provides a variety of resources and educational opportunities to support those who may be suffering, as well as those who are ready to help.
The Center has clinicians trained to aid clients who are experiencing thoughts of suicide, we work with our local schools to identify and help students at risk, and partner with law enforcement to respond with mental health clinicians alongside law enforcement when necessary. In addition, The Center provides classes for community members to learn how to recognize the warning signs and help family members, friends, and colleagues who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
We’re doing a ton of treatment, we work with all of our partners here, law enforcement, the school district, to try to help connect individuals in our community who are struggling with suicidal thoughts to services,” Byard said.
“We offer treatment for suicide risks at our outpatient office and then of course the crisis walk in center is open 24/7 and we have a support line. So, there's lots of opportunities for people to connect for themselves or for a friend or a loved one. And if they're worried, we would just encourage people to outreach to the support line or bring someone to the crisis walk-in center so that if they don't know what to do, they can connect with someone who does.”
The support line, 970-252-6220, and the crisis walk-in clinic (300 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose), are available every day of the year, 24/7, and all clients are accepted regardless of their ability to pay.
Those who know someone who is struggling with suicidal ideation — or who themselves are struggling — are urged to call the support line, visit the walk-in clinic, or access the Colorado Crisis Services Line at 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text “Talk” to 38255.
