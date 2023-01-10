Challenge accepted: Third grader aces Rotary's dictionary contest

Wren Malloy read the entire dictionary over her winter break, as challenged to do by the Montrose Rotary Club, which each year provides dictionaries to third grade students. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press)
Wren Malloy met Montrose Rotary Club’s annual challenge to third grader students head-on, reading the entire dictionary over her winter break.
"I thought it would be fun and a great accomplishment,” said Wren, the daughter of John and Ellie Maloy of Montrose. She is in Venus Cariazo’s class at Cottonwood Elementary.
Each year, the afternoon Rotary Club gives away dictionaries to third grade classes in the Montrose County School District; Ouray and Ridgway schools, and private schools such as Maslow Academy. The dictionaries are handed out prior to the schools’ winter breaks.
For winter 2022, Rotary handed out 472 copies of the Scholastic Children’s Dictionary, challenging recipients to read the entire tome.
Wren accepted that challenge and says her favorite word is periscope, because it was a “cool invention.”
She hopes to become a veterinarian when she grows up.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone