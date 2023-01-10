Challenge accepted: Third grader aces Rotary's dictionary contest

Wren Malloy read the entire dictionary over her winter break, as challenged to do by the Montrose Rotary Club, which each year provides dictionaries to third grade students. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press)

Wren Malloy met Montrose Rotary Club’s annual challenge to third grader students head-on, reading the entire dictionary over her winter break.

"I thought it would be fun and a great accomplishment,” said Wren, the daughter of John and Ellie Maloy of Montrose. She is in Venus Cariazo’s class at Cottonwood Elementary.



