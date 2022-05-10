The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Norwood Ranger District in partnership with the Telluride Mountain Club (TMtC) is seeking input for a proposed plan for the Telluride Via Ferrata (TVF), located east of the Town of Telluride on the south facing wall of the canyon below Ajax Peak.
A virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday, May 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Telluride Via Ferrata was created by Chuck Kroger, a renowned climber and builder, as a climber’s path to the high country. The approximately 8,000 foot route includes a combination of traditional trail tread, metal rungs and 1,100 feet of cabling that horizontally traverse the cliff band below the 12,785 foot of Ajax Peak.
In 2019, the TMtC coordinated the establishment of the Telluride Via Ferrata Sustainability Fund to provide the resources needed to preserve the route into the future and maintain free access for the public.
The primary purpose of the plan is to incorporate the TVF into the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service trail system and to upgrade the route to meet current agency requirements and engineering standards. These requirements include provisions for public safety, reasonable access, environmental protection and avoidance of user conflict.
Increased visitation in recent years have caused multiple management challenges including safety issues, competition for limited parking, erosion and potential impacts to wildlife and plant habitat.
“With increasing use of the route, we have reached the point where we need to consider incorporating the Telluride Via Ferrata into the Forest Service trail system,” said Megan Eno, Norwood District Ranger. “It’s important to provide this opportunity for the public to have meaningful participation during this process and I look forward to engaging with the community on this proposal.”
