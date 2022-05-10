Timothy Sutherland was only 10, but he remembers the car crash — it’s hard not to, when he is still having corrective surgeries 37 years after he was injured.
Sutherland, now a trooper with the Colorado State Patrol, is in charge of the agency’s car seat program. He is urging local parents and caregivers to take advantage of the free car seat-check and recycling programs in Montrose at the Troop 5C office: an improperly installed or outdated car seat is a safety hazard.
“Obviously, we want to keep these little people safe. A lot of people think of a car seat as an accessory, but it’s a safety device,” Sutherland said.
Between 2016 and 2020, 35 children younger than 14 died in car crashes in the state. More than half of them were either in an improperly installed or used car seat, or no car seat/restraint at all, according to CDOT.
Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety law requires children to be in car seats or booster seats until they are 8. The child must be in a rear-facing car seat, in the backseat until the age of 1 and a weight of at least 20 pounds; the CSP recommends keeping children in rear-facing car seats as long as possible, as this is the safest position.
Sutherland said if there is a crash, the seat will take the brunt of the impact, but for a person who is seated facing forward, the seat belt and harder parts of the body bear the brunt.
Before graduating to just seat belt use, kids need to be tall enough so that their feet touch the floorboards while seated and tall enough so a seat belt fits properly.
It’s never too late to have kids stop sitting in car seats or boosters, but it can be too early. Sutherland said parents have to resist pleading from older children, who object as they see their peers begin to wear seat belts.
Parents and guardians need to model behavior, keeping in mind that kids pick up on what adults do. If parents make a point of explaining safety, it can help kids understand why they have to use a car seat or booster, he said.
Although troopers enforce the law — and failure to correctly restrain a child is a primary offense that means you can be pulled over for no other reason — the bigger push is for education.
“With our program it’s not so much the ticket we’re looking for. It is the education and the proper use,” said Sutherland.
The Montrose troop office (2420 N. Townsend Ave.) is one of about 100 locations in the state where a car seat technician can demonstrate how to correctly install a particular child seat. People can call technician Kelly Bass for an appointment at 970-249-9575.
“It’s kind of tricky, especially for new parents,” Troop 5C Capt. James Saunders said. “We also get several grandparents who want to come in and learn. It’s a service we want to get out there and have people take advantage of.”
Those who bring in a car seat for a fitting should know they will be expected to install it themselves after being shown how. “We’re not installing the car seat for you. We’re showing you how to do it properly,” Sutherland said.
The Montrose CSP office is also one of the 20 locations where people can drop off their expired car seats for complete recycling.
People should consider car seats the way they do a vehicle. Cars wear down over time; so do car seats, as the materials of which they are made deteriorate.
Individual manufacturers have determined the safe, useful life of their car seats, Sutherland said, and the “expiration” date on a seat needs to be heeded.
Prior to the recycling program, the CSP noticed car seats being handed down among friends, even though they were expired, being sold at rummage sales, even “Frankensteined” together, Sutherland said.
Through the recycling program, the CSP takes expired and damaged car seats completely out of circulation: they are dismantled. The parts that can be recycled are and the parts that cannot be are turned into a fine powder that is placed on top of the soils at landfills to keep down the gases from decomposing waste.
In pushing safety restraints, Sutherland wants to prevent what happened to him from happening to others.
“When I was 10, my dad was driving to the mall. A drunk driver pulled out and T-boned my dad. We both went through the windshield,” he said.
Sutherland had to get 365 stitches in his head and suffered a broken orbital socket and nose. Just recently, he had another surgery because of that crash long ago.
“I didn’t get killed in the crash, but I live a lifetime remembering that crash from injuries I sustained when I was 10. This job and what I do has a personal connection,” he said.
Learn more about car seat safety at CarSeatsColorado.com.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.