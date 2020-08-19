Cheryl Gomez of Montrose has been appointed in the capacity of a school principal to the Governor’s Education Leadership Council, for a term expiring Aug. 4, 2023.
The council’s purpose is to convene a multi-stakeholder group to develop a strategic plan to drive improvements to the state’s educational system in alignment with the state’s workforce system.
The council also provides a forum to discuss policy, legislative and financial initiatives that could be created, implemented or promoted for the purpose of addressing the state’s early childhood efforts and world-class postsecondary programs and institutions that link directly to the workforce system and to prepare students for successful entry into formal education.
