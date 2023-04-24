After Olathe Police Chief Frank Rodriguez and his officers attended a Saturday event to support sexual assault survivors, he did what he’s often done since becoming chief earlier this year. Rodriguez went to post a photo from the event to the department’s Facebook page.
He couldn’t. The same thing happened when he attempted to share a post about a missing dog. The reason? The Olathe Police Department’s Facebook page had been unpublished.
A message from Meta, Facebook’s parent company, stated it was because the department page “goes against our community standards on account integrity and authentic identity,” which the message went on to specify as “creating a page that looks like it belongs to a brand or business.”
The only thing Rodriguez could do was click an option to “disagree with the decision if you think we got it wrong,” which as of Monday morning, had not yielded results.
“It’s unexplainable. The genesis for it being shut down was inexplicable,” Rodriguez said. “That’s the problem. It wasn’t like I posted … anything off color and they just shut it down.”
Rodriguez said that at minimum, Meta could have contacted him, or allowed him to authenticate the page, as he’d tried to do before it was unpublished.
“All of a sudden, boom. I get shut down.”
He said a Facebook message told him the page was under review — but, he also said, the process for disagreeing ought to involve more than a single click to indicate he “disagreed.”
Rodriguez reached out to Montrose County’s media relations team to see if its members had heard of a law enforcement page being unpublished.
Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen said team members reached out to a contact with Meta, who in turn directed them to the Meta employee who could help. As of Monday afternoon, she was waiting to hear back.
The Daily Press reached out to possible media contacts for Facebook, but could only locate an email address and had not heard anything back by 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Facebook has to balance giving people and public agencies a platform and guarding against actual violations of its terms of use. Creating imposter pages is one such misuse when it actually happens — as the Montrose Police Department learned last week, when someone used imagery from its official page and invoked the Montrose police chief in order to spread a rumor about a loose python that created confusion in the community.
What happened to OPD isn’t unheard of.
According to a 2020 story in Law Enforcement Today, the Terrell Police Department in Texas had its page “suspended and unpublished.” The page was reinstated after Law Enforcement Today posted an initial article about the matter.
Rodriguez wants his department’s page back, too.
“It’s such a powerful tool for the community. They rely on that. We’ve had a lot of fortunately good feedback on the use of our Facebook and all of a sudden, it’s gone,” he said. Rodriguez said he didn’t post anything controversial or inappropriate and that he might have understood a suspension had that been the case.
“Why sweet, little Olathe — unless somebody got mad at Olathe, Kansas, and went at us instead?” Rodriguez joked.
“I’m so disappointed. What we’re trying to accomplish here is (on) a phenomenal platform, but it has been taken away from us," he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
